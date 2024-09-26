Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 66,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 618,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,788. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.