American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,038 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

UDR opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

