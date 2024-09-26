American Century Companies Inc. Buys 39,032 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hallador Energy by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 55,724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.59. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $363,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

