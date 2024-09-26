American Century Companies Inc. Buys 418,204 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,274,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 995,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,107,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

