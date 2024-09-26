American Century Companies Inc. Buys 798 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

