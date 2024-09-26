American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Carter Bankshares worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $400.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.