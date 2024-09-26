American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,587 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Report on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.