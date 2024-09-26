American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,113 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hello Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 856.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

