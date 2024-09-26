American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

GE Vernova stock opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

