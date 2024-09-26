American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 66,179 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 1.7 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

