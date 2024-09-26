Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Target Price at $106.58

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $102.95 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

