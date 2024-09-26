Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $40.07

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

