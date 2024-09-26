Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 5,190.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
