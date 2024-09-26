Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,369,852,000 after buying an additional 2,474,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.