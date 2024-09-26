ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARBB opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.55.
About ARB IOT Group
