ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBB opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.55.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

