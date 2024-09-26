Armor Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 14.7% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in CRH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,782,000 after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,188,000 after buying an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $93.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

