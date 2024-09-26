Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

