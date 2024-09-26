Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $41,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

