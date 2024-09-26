Axa S.A. Buys 151,013 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.38% of Allegion worth $39,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

