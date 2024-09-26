Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $92,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

