Axa S.A. Has $54.39 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Axa S.A. increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $54,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

