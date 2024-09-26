Axa S.A. Has $57.37 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208,710 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 354,648 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,439,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

