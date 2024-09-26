Axa S.A. Has $72.17 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Xylem worth $72,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.