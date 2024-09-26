Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $67,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $450.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.88 and its 200 day moving average is $383.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

