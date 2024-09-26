Axa S.A. Sells 1,402,513 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402,513 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

