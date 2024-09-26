Axa S.A. Sells 15,030 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $497.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.