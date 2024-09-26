Axa S.A. Sells 602,380 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 602,380 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.02 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

