B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B2Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

