Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Badger Meter worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 91,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.7 %

BMI opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

