Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $297.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.95), with a volume of 566409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.95).

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.02) price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.