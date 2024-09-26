Bank of Montreal Can Sells 51,038 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $194.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

