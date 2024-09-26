Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,871 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STVN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308,309 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €20.34 ($22.60) on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a fifty-two week high of €35.56 ($39.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.25 ($32.50).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.