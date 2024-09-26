Barclays Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $56.50

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.