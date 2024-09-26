Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $71,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

