Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in American International Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

