BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

