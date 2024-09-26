Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.33 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,281.15 billion and $36.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $64,838.00 on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.83 or 0.00540854 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00034656 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00079401 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,759,318 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.