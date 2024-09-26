BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 117,410 shares trading hands.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.