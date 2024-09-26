BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 117,410 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
