BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.61

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and traded as high as $42.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 32,968 shares.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.