BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.61

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and traded as high as $42.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 32,968 shares.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
