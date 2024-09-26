BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 3.1 %

BHKLY stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 1,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.4421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

