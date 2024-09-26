Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

