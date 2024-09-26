Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 46,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

