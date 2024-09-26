Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.3 %

BVVBY traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.47. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$44.55 and a 12 month high of C$68.30.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

