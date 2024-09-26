Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REAL. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.96.

Real Matters Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Real Matters

Shares of REAL opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$660.87 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In other Real Matters news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. In other Real Matters news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,591. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

