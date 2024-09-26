Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$162.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$174.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market cap of C$98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$166.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Insiders have acquired 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

