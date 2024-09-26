Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

