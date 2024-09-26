Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.68. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.