Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

