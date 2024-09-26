Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 509.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

