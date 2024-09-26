Caxton Associates LP Acquires 3,235 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $290,655,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after buying an additional 382,767 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APP opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

